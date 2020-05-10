First Lexus EV comes with 1 million-km warranty for its air-cooled battery

The Lexus UX 300e, the luxury brand’s first EV, is on sale in China now and hits Europe later this year. Lexus in Europe announced today that the crossover’s air-cooled 54.3-kilowatt-hour battery will come with a 10-year, 1 million-kilometer (621,000-mile) warranty. The Lexus UX300e joins the Nissan Leaf as one of the few EVs with air-cooled batteries, which are considered not as robust.
In today’s official release, Lexus championed its air-cooled system as better than liquid cooling.
For the UX 300e, Lexus developed a battery cell air-cooling system which is safer and lighter than water-cooled systems. With cooled air circulating inside the battery pack, stable battery output can be attained even at high speed and during repeated rapid charging.
Working hand in hand with the cabin air conditioning, the system enhances the car’s performance, battery life, and charging performance.
Reliability was also to the fore in the development of the battery heating system. Heating elements under each battery module minimize the impact of cold weather on the driving range, ensuring full power is available from the start.
Nissan is also committed to its air-managed system, despite evidence that liquid-cooled batteries are better able to maintain their energy capacity. Nissan …