First human-monkey chimera raises concern among scientists

Author:     Nicola Davis
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sat 3 Aug 2019 03.00 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/aug/03/first-human-monkey-chimera-raises-concern-among-scientists"

It has been a while since I have done anything on this trend in genetic engineering, the creation of chimeras, human-animal combinations. This research has been going on for some years, and in the past I have covered it because I think it raises profound ethical issues.

I am not the only one concerned about this, in the medical ethics literature periodically it comes up. How many human cells in a pig or a primate does it take to make that being a “human.” No one has a clear answer but, more importantly, why is this research funded at all? To what end? This article presents the issues.

 

The human-monkey chimeras have reportedly only been allowed to develop for a few weeks.
Credit: Xinhua/Barcroft Images

Efforts to create human-animal chimeras have rebooted an ethical debate after reports emerged that scientists have produced monkey embryos containing human cells.

A chimera is an organism whose cells come from two or more “individuals”, with recent work looking at combinations from different species. The word comes from a beast from Greek mythology which was said to be part lion, part goat and part snake.

The latest report, published in the Spanish newspaper El País, claims a team of researchers led by Prof Juan Carlos Izpisúa Belmonte from the Salk Institute in the US have produced monkey-human chimeras. The research was conducted in China “to avoid legal issues”, according to the report.

Chimeras are seen as a potential way to address the lack of organs for transplantation, as well as problems of organ rejection. Scientists believe organs genetically matched to a particular human recipient could one day be grown inside animals. The approach is based on taking cells from an adult human and reprogramming them to become stem cells, which can give rise to any type of cell in the body. …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  First human-monkey chimera raises concern among scientists

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com