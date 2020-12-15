Contribute to Support SR

IF YOU ENJOY SR AND FIND IT USEFUL WOULD YOU PLEASE DONATE

When I began Schwartzreport my purpose was to produce an entirely fact-based daily publication in favor of the earth, the inter-connectedness and interdependence of all life, democracy, equality for all, liberty, and things that are life-affirming. Also, to warn my readers about actions, events, and trends that threaten those values. Our country now stands at a crossroads, indeed, the world stands at a crossroads where those values are very much at risk and it is up to each of us who care about wellbeing to do what we can to defend those principles. I want to thank all of you who have contributed to SR, particularly those of you who have scheduled an ongoing monthly contribution. It makes a big difference and is much appreciated. It is one thing to put in the hours each day and to do the work for free, but another to have to cover the rising out-of-pocket costs. For those of you who haven’t done so, but read SR regularly, I ask that you consider supporting it.

-- S

Click on a Book Cover to Order

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s goes public

Author:    
Source:     Axios
Publication Date:     Nov 30, 2020
 Link: https://www.axios.com/alzheimers-blood-test-sale-1ef9b7c1-7a7f-4873-8352-652ff96e2061.html"

All of us know someone whose life has been destroyed by their slipping away into Alzheimer’s. And although medicine does not yet know how to stop this disease, it does know that the sooner you can diagnose Alzheimer’s the more likely medicine is to be able to hold it at bay so that people can continue to live near-normal lives. The problem has been the only way to really make such an early diagnosis has been with a PET scan, and they cost thousands of dollars. Because we only have an illness profit system in the U.S. those without medical insurance or inadequate insurance, have been unable to get a PET scan.  But now there has been a breakthrough and this is very good news. Here’s the story.

 Alzheimers Research Lab Credit: Jerry Naunheim Jr./C2N Diagnostics/AP

A non-COVID medical breakthrough: People over 60 now have access to a blood test for Alzheimer’s disease.

Why it matters: The existing PET brain scan test costs some people about $5,000 and often isn’t covered by insurance, AP reports.

  • Both the blood test and the brain scan are looking for a buildup of a protein called beta-amyloid, which combined with symptoms like memory loss can lead to a dementia diagnosis.
  • The test hasn’t received FDA approval, and it’s being sold under rules for commercial labs.

The big picture: Roughly 5.5 million Americans may have Alzheimer’s-induced dementia, the NIH reports.

  • Earlier diagnoses can’t stop the disease, the NIH notes, but treatments can prolong the period before people lose the ability to function on their own.

Between the lines: C2N Diagnostics of St. Louis, which is selling the test and seeking FDA approval, hasn’t published any data on the test’s accuracy, AP notes.

  • Company promotional materials cite results comparing the test to PET brain scans.
  • If a PET scan showed amyloid buildup, the blood test also gave a high probability of that in 92% of cases and missed 8% of them.
  • If
No Comments
Link to Full Article:  First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s goes public
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

Opening to the Infinite

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

Stephan A. Schwartz | Nonlocal Consciousness & the Anthropology of Religions and Spiritual Practices

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com