Fintan O’Toole on America the “pitiful,” corrupted by Trump’s malignant spectacle

Once again, the coronavirus pandemic has shown American exceptionalism to be a myth now turned into a nightmare. Writing at the Atlantic, George Packer describes this state of affairs:
When the virus came here, it found a country with serious underlying conditions, and it exploited them ruthlessly. Chronic ills — a corrupt political class, a sclerotic bureaucracy, a heartless economy, a divided and distracted public — had gone untreated for years. We had learned to live, uncomfortably, with the symptoms. It took the scale and intimacy of a pandemic to expose their severity — to shock Americans with the recognition that we are in the high-risk category.
Donald Trump is the monster in that nightmare. He is a political version of Freddy Krueger — but with less charm and wit — from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” horror movies.
Donald Trump plays golf while more than 100,000 Americans have been killed by the coronavirus pandemic, a number that is certainly an undercount. He is congratulating himself for a job well done. Trump rules America as if it were a failed state in some forgotten part of the …