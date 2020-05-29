Fintan O’Toole on America the “pitiful,” corrupted by Trump’s malignant spectacle

Author:     Chauncey DeVega
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     MAY 26, 2020 11:00AM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/05/26/fintan-otoole-on-america-the-pitiful-corrupted-by-trumps-malignant-spectacle/"

Here is an interview with one of the most prominent Irish historians and authors;  man who has been studying and writing about America for years. I chose it because I am trying to impress upon my readers how devastating the stupidity and incompetence of Trump and his minions, like Barr and Pompeo has been in blasting away the world stature of America. Decades of carefully constructed, by both Democrats and Republicans, geopolitical structure have been torn up like a petulant child destroys his toys. Trump has withdrawn from everything from nuclear control to healthcare treaties. He either doesn’t understand, or care, or both, the critical importance of these international relationships. He has smeared and denigrated foreign leaders to a point where they laugh at him behind his back, and no longer look to America or the American president for leadership.

Fintan O’Toole and Donald Trump 
Credit: Salon/Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Once again, the coronavirus pandemic has shown American exceptionalism to be a myth now turned into a nightmare. Writing at the Atlantic, George Packer describes this state of affairs:

When the virus came here, it found a country with serious underlying conditions, and it exploited them ruthlessly. Chronic ills — a corrupt political class, a sclerotic bureaucracy, a heartless economy, a divided and distracted public — had gone untreated for years. We had learned to live, uncomfortably, with the symptoms. It took the scale and intimacy of a pandemic to expose their severity — to shock Americans with the recognition that we are in the high-risk category.

Donald Trump is the monster in that nightmare. He is a political version of Freddy Krueger — but with less charm and wit — from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” horror movies.

Donald Trump plays golf while more than 100,000 Americans have been killed by the coronavirus pandemic, a number that is certainly an undercount. He is congratulating himself for a job well done. Trump rules America as if it were a failed state in some forgotten part of the …

Link to Full Article:  Fintan O’Toole on America the “pitiful,” corrupted by Trump’s malignant spectacle
