Our fight with fat: Why is obesity getting worse?

Author:     KENNETH CUSI
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     12.29.2017•3:30 AM
 https://www.salon.com/2017/12/29/our-fight-with-fat-why-is-obesity-getting-worse_partner/

One of the most remarkable things I noticed about China when I was there recently was that the entire time I was in country I never saw a single obese person. The only other country in the world where I have seen this is Japan, except for Sumo wrestlers. In the United States the next time you are in line anywhere be aware how many obese people you see in the line.

Partly this is sedentary livestyles, but I think a big part of it arises from the food additives, hormones, and toxins in American food. It’s killing us. Literally. But it is ever so profitable, and another example of how in the United States profit trumps human wellbeing.

Gyms across the country will be packed in the new year with people sticking, however briefly, to their New Year’s resolution to lose weight. Most of them do not know that the cards are stacked against them and that weight loss is much more complicated than working out and not eating dessert.

Years into the obesity epidemic, millions of Americans have tried to lose weight, and millions of them have failed to do so long term.

It’s so serious now that close to 40 percent of Americans are obese. The average woman in the United States today weighs about 168 pounds, or roughly the same as an average man in 1960.

Not that that guys’ waists haven’t ballooned, too. Men have gained on average nearly 30 pounds since John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961.

Now, despite people’s concerted efforts, obesity is at its highest level ever, with about 40 percent of U.S. adults and 18.5 percent of children, considered obese. This is itself an increase of about 30 percent, just since 2000 when roughly 30 percent of American adults were

