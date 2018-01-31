FEMA declares “mission accomplished” in Puerto Rico, announces departure

Author:     CHARLIE MAY
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     01.30.2018•5:44 AM
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2018/01/30/fema-declares-mission-accomplished-in-puerto-rico-announces-departure/"

If I were a Puerto Rican I would be a passionate activist for independence. Puerto Rico could do so much better as an independent Caribbean nation; they could hardly do worse than their current situation as an American colony. At one level this is the story of  the grotesque incompetence of the Trump administration; a complementary story to what has gone on in Houston. At another even more important level Houston and Puerto Rico are telling us that we, as a nation, are woefully unprepared for what is coming with climate change. At either level it is a story of pain, and suffering, and death. Months after Irma and Maria almost a third of Puerto is still without power, and thousands still lack reliable safe water and food. The fact that the media is not covering this is yet another wakeup call.

Puerto Rico January 2018
Credit: AP/Carlos Giusti

Four months after Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico devastated, federal assistance is coming to a close and will “officially shut off” on Wednesday. Parts of the island, however, are still left in desperation and have said federal aid distribution should continue.

Since the storm struck late last September, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has distributed over 30 million gallons of potable water and nearly 60 million meals to the island’s residents, NPR reported:

To date, FEMA has approved more than $500 million in Maria-related public assistance, though it’s unclear how much of that is slated for local government and nonprofit groups versus direct aid for individuals. The agency has also disbursed an additional $3.2 million in unemployment aid to people whose jobs were affected by the storm.

“The reality is that we just need to look around. Supermarkets are open, and things are going back to normal,” Alejandro De La Campa, FEMA’s director in Puerto Rico told NPR. “If we’re giving free water and food, that means that families are not going to supermarkets to buy.”

He added, “It is affecting the economy of Puerto Rico. So we need to create

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  FEMA declares “mission accomplished” in Puerto Rico, announces departure

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com