Feds Set To Cut Coronavirus Testing Funds As COVID-19 Cases Soar

Author:     Ryan Grenoble
Source:     HuffPost
Publication Date:     25 June 2020
 Link: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/federal-coronavirus-test-funds-cut_n_5ef364dac5b6aa825ac9c892"

Covid-19 cases are soaring across the country and Trump’s response? Stop testing because if you don’t test you won’t have any cases. Any person that would say that is mentally ill. Donald Trump through his incompetence and mental illness is killing scores of Americans but no one in government seems able to speak that truth.

 

Testing Credit: NBC News

COVID-19 testing centers across five states are set to lose federal funding next week after the Trump administration decided not to extend the program that established them.

As a result, 13 testing sites across Colorado (1), Illinois (2), New Jersey (2), Pennsylvania (1) and Texas (7) will likely close if those states are unable to replace the necessary funding.

In a statement to HuffPost, Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir confirmed that the program that originally funded 41 such sites across 48 states would end next week.

Giroir said it’s part of a planned transition to “more efficient and effective testing sites,” noting that the original end date had already been postponed once.

“All 13 sites were provided an extra 30 days from the original transition date in May,” Giroir said, “and I personally spoke with Governors from all 5 states involved, and/or their leadership designees, who agreed that it was the appropriate time to transition out of the original 13 sites and into the thousands of new testing options.”

In a follow-up call with the media Wednesday afternoon, Giroir emphasized that the fate of these sites ― constituting a small portion of overall testing capacity nationwide ― …

