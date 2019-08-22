FEC Republicans block efforts to investigate NRA’s financial ties to Russia

Author:     CASEY MICHEL
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     AUG 20, 2019, 3:10 PM
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/fec-republicans-block-efforts-to-investigate-nras-financial-ties-to-russia-a916adcc7015/"

And yet a third example of Republican governance. The federal agencies are being reconstructed from the inside to create the christofascist authoritarian government their worldview demands. On the face of what they are doing they make it clear they are not about defending democracy.

Credit: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket/ Getty

Late last week, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) deadlocked on whether to pursue an investigation into potential Russian financing of the National Rifle Association (NRA). The split 2-2 vote fell along partisan lines, with the FEC’s two Republicans voting against any further inquiry into whether Alexander Torshin, a sanctioned Russian official, and Maria Butina, a convicted Russian agent, grew close to the NRA in order to help direct the group’s 2016 political donations.

FEC Chair Ellen Weintraub castigated her Republican colleagues in an open letter, issued immediately after the vote.

In the letter, Weintraub noted that the NRA not only admitted that it had received previous donations from unidentified Russian nationals, but that the NRA likewise saw a substantial spike in its own political donations in 2016, issuing nearly $35 million more in political donations in 2016 than in the previous presidential election. The NRA admittedthat Butina had once paid nearly $570 at a 2015 NRA fundraiser, but said it was unable to locate any donations from Torshin or sanctioned Russian official Dmitry Rogozin, with whom NRA officials also met in Moscow in 2015.

Indeed, Weintraub’s letter was scathing, regarding both her Republicans …

