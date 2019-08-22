FEC Republicans block efforts to investigate NRA’s financial ties to Russia

Late last week, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) deadlocked on whether to pursue an investigation into potential Russian financing of the National Rifle Association (NRA). The split 2-2 vote fell along partisan lines, with the FEC’s two Republicans voting against any further inquiry into whether Alexander Torshin, a sanctioned Russian official, and Maria Butina, a convicted Russian agent, grew close to the NRA in order to help direct the group’s 2016 political donations.
FEC Chair Ellen Weintraub castigated her Republican colleagues in an open letter, issued immediately after the vote.
Indeed, Weintraub’s letter was scathing, regarding both her Republicans …