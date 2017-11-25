FCC Weakens Rules on Owning Multiple TV Stations, Newspapers

Author:    
Source:     Billboard/The Associated Press
Publication Date:     11/17/2017
 Link: https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/8039366/fcc-weakens-rules-on-owning-multiple-tv-stations-newspapers

This is a very big deal, and an important trend that is getting almost no attention. Have you heard anyone talking about it? In its own way it is as important as the impending end of net neutrality, which is also getting very little attention.

As a result of these FCC changes — I keep telling readers keep your eyes on the agency and department level actions — what you will see on your local channels, or that you will hear on your local radio stations, or read in your local paper is going to be seriously affected. And not in a good way.

Christofascist billionaires and the companies they control, like Sinclair and Fox, are buying up small local media companies and forcing them to broadcast or print propaganda and disinformation.

When I was in China I was told that 10 companies control most of Chinese media. The Chinese who explained this to me were appalled when I told them in response that 90% of American media is controlled by only 6 companies, owned by 15 billionaires.

Ajit Pai
Credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Federal regulators have weakened rules meant to support independent local media.

Now, one company can own newspapers and broadcast stations in one market, undoing a ban in place since 1975. Thursday’s decision by the Federal Communications Commission also makes it easier for one company to own two broadcast TV stations in one market and coordinate operations with stations owned by others.

Although the changes won’t affect AT&T’s pending bid for Time Warner and its cable channels, they come as cable and phone companies have grown into industry giants through acquisitions. The newspaper and broadcasting industries say they need the changes to deal with growing competition from the web and cable companies.

The Republican-dominated FCC approved the changes in a 3-2 vote along party lines. The two Democratic commissioners and other critics say that dumping these rules, by encouraging consolidation, hurts media diversity. Free Press, a group that opposes media mergers, said Thursday that it will challenge the rule changes in court.

“This act will pave the way for massive broadcast conglomerates to increasingly provide local viewers with nationalized cookie-cutter news and corporate propaganda that’s produced elsewhere,” said Sen. Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat.

The FCC …

Link to Full Article:  FCC Weakens Rules on Owning Multiple TV Stations, Newspapers

