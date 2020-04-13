Farmers are forced to let crops rot and throw away milk while food bank demand soars

Author:     Manuela Tobias and Robert Rodriguez
Source:     Cal Matters
Publication Date:     APRIL 11, 2020
 Link: https://calmatters.org/california-divide/2020/04/california-farmers-coronavirus-food-supply-food-bank/"

I am beginning to see the beginnings of what looks like a major breakdown in America’s food system. Trump’s immigration restrictions have made it very difficult for farmers to get the workers they need, to plant, grow, and harvest. The coronavirus has disturbed the work lives of tens of millions of Americans whose incomes have suddenly dried up. Food banks are facing demands they have never seen before. All of this was utterly predictable and was obviously not even considered by Trump and his minions.

Assemblymember Jim Cooper speaks at New Hope Dairy in Galt, CA in support of dairy producers across California who are facing a milk surplus as the result of coronavirus-related disruptions to the normal supply chain. Credit: Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters

For many farmers, it’s more cost-effective to let crops rot in the fields. They can’t afford to harvest it if there is no market for it, and food banks can’t cover the full cost of labor.

Last week, Isabel Solorio turned away five families from the Lanare food bank serving farmworkers in rural Fresno County.

There just wasn’t enough food to feed the 215 families who showed up. It was twice the number of families that needed food a week earlier, she said.

But that same week, on a farm just 20 minutes away, at least two fields of fresh lettuce were disced back into the ground, left to rot as the restaurants that buy the produce struggle to stay afloat. Solorio’s husband works on that farm and suggested that the farm donate the lettuce to a food bank.

“But who is going to pick it?” she asked.

The coronavirus has forced the entire world into disarray, but the food industry in …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Farmers are forced to let crops rot and throw away milk while food bank demand soars

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Rev. DeanWill Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest
Notify of
Will
Guest
Will

This another example of the corporate money driven system that controls everything in this country including water and if they could they could the very air we breathe. Most Americans give no or little thought to the source of our food. The system provides and most like a herd of cattle step up to the trough/supermarket to feed. I know I do so often as it is “easy/convenient” to grab and go without thought, so long as we can. I grew up on a farm and know how must work, planning and risk go into putting that food on the… Read more »

Reply
1 hour ago
Rev. Dean
Guest
Rev. Dean

I would add, Will, that a Social Democracy like Bernie Sanders represents would allow and promote with a “living wage” any immigrant, legal or illegal just so we can get the jobs needed to avoid this type of crisis. It is the way things have been done for at least my whole generation (I am 73).

Reply
2 minutes ago

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com