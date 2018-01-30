Far-right media pundits are now calling for a police state

Author:     MATTHEW SHEFFIELD
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     01.29.2018•2:00 AM
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2018/01/29/far-right-pundits-are-now-calling-for-the-death-of-trumps-opponents/"

I think the self-empowerment of women, and minorities, and their pushback to what is going on has completely freaked out the Christofascists and the violence that always lurks just a bit below the surface with them is now surfacing. The complete failure of the Republican members of the congress to put the country above party has further exacerbated this trend, and we now have Christofascist media explicitly calling for civil violence and a police state. Here’s an account of their activity.

Alex Jones; Jeanine Pirro; Sebastian Gorka
Credit: AP

While he is notoriously stubborn and self-assured, President Donald Trump is also famous for being susceptible to the power of suggestion.

Trump demonstrates how easily persuadable he is by responding via Twitter to “Fox & Friends” almost every day. His campaign and White House staffers have admitted to this several times, albeit not on the record. But their actions have made clear they believe this: White House chief of staff John Kelly has reportedly prohibited staff members from giving Trump reading materials. More recently, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer asked that presidential aide and immigration hard-liner Stephen Miller be kept out of an immigration meeting, lest he shape the president’s thinking too much. Even Russian-controlled Twitter accounts have apparently been set to tweet at Trump during times he’s habitually online.

But the relationship between Trump and his admirers goes both ways. It has been observed that the people who have worked closely with the president, either in private or public life, eventually start behaving like him, even when he’s not around. Longtime lawyer Marc Kasowitz certainly demonstrated that when he threatened to stalk a “bitch” emailer. Trump’s

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Far-right media pundits are now calling for a police state

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com