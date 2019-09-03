Falling Life Expectancy Becoming The ‘Climate Change’ Of Health

It’s official. Despite the incredible strides we’re seeing in science and technology, life expectancies are stalling or even falling in much of the developed world. Recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control show life expectancy has fallen for the third year in a row in theU.S. There are ominous signs the U.K is heading in the same direction with growth in life expectancy stalling—or even falling according to the New York Times—after years on the upward trajectory.
The challenge of the aging society is fast becoming the “climate change of health care.” So says Brian Kennedy, director of Singapore’s Centre for Healthy Aging. As with global warming, he argues, many of the solutions rest on changing people’s behaviour-modifying diet and other lifestyle habits. But as with global warming too, much of the world instead seems to be pinning its hopes on a technological fix.
The scale of investment in technology to boost longevity is staggering. According to recent estimates the global longevity economy will reach $17 trillion in 2019 and $27 trillion in 2026, representing about 20% of the global GDP. Just this month, …