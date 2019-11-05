Fake Meats – How Do Beyond and Impossible Burgers Stack Up From a Health Perspective?

Author:     Theresa Houghton
Source:     T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutritional Studies
Publication Date:     October 19, 2019
 https://nutritionstudies.org/fake-meats-how-do-beyond-and-impossible-burgers-stack-up-from-a-health-perspective/

For several years now I have been tracking information about the emerging meat substitute technologies in which plant material is made to taste like beef. I have been very leery about suddenly embracing these “foods” and have been searching for information on them. Here is the best fact-based report I have found.

Impossible Burger

Meat alternatives like the Beyond Burger and Impossible Burger are taking restaurants around the world by storm. Today, it’s not unusual to find these vegan options on the menu at well-known chains like Burger King, Red Robin, Cheesecake Factory, TGI Friday’s and Tim Hortons,[1] and many people see the growing popularity as a positive move away from the consumption of animal foods.

But how do Beyond and Impossible stack up from a health perspective? If your goal is to stick to a whole food, plant-based (WFPB) diet, you might want to take a closer look before sinking your teeth into these beefless patties.

Anatomy of a Plant-Based Burger

When you check out the labels of burgers from Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, here’s what you’ll find:

Beyond Burger Impossible Burger
Ingredients: Water, Pea Protein Isolate, Expeller-Pressed Canola Oil, Refined Coconut Oil, Contains 2% or less of the following: Cellulose from Bamboo, Methylcellulose, Potato Starch, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Dried Yeast, Gum Arabic, Citrus Extract (to protect quality), Ascorbic Acid (to maintain color), Beet Juice Extract (for color), Acetic Acid, Succinic Acid, Modified Food Starch, Annatto (for color) Ingredients: Water, Soy Protein
Link to Full Article:  Fake Meats – How Do Beyond and Impossible Burgers Stack Up From a Health Perspective?

