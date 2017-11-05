‘Exvangelicals’: why more religious people are rejecting the evangelical label

Author:     Josiah Hesse
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Friday 3 November 2017 03.01 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/nov/03/evangelical-christians-religion-politics-trump"

Here is the latest on what is happening in what used to be called the Evangelical world. The Christofascists are driving people out.

Members of the worship team sing during the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Phoenix.
Credit: AP Photo/Matt York

“I don’t identify myself with that term any more,” Boz Tchividjian said recently. He was talking about being “evangelical”, the movement his grandfather, the Rev Billy Graham, helped popularize in America. “Words matter,” Tchividjian said, “and ‘evangelical’ isn’t like Baptist or Episcopalian, which can be clearly defined. The minute you use that term to someone,, “you’re defined by how they interpret it.”

Tchividjian is among a growing number of religious people and groups in America who have stopped identifying as evangelicals in order to distance themselves from the more extreme elements of Christian society, while remaining true to their principles.

This fall, the 80-year-old Princeton Evangelical Fellowship dropped “evangelical”from its name. William Boyce, executive secretary of what is now the Princeton Christian Fellowship, explained the move, saying: “In recent years … we are seeing that more students either do not recognize or they misunderstand the term evangelical.”

And in a recent interview, Tony Campolo, a pastor and founder of the Red Letter Christians movement, said succinctly what others have also said publicly: “We feel uncomfortable calling …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  ‘Exvangelicals’: why more religious people are rejecting the evangelical label

Comments

  1. nexus5th
    Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 5:16 am

    This is some good news!. The term “evangelical” seems to have a broad definition. I feel it is true that many non-religious people have unfairly conflated it with Christianity in general. I also feel that it is probably the Evangelicals who are trying hard to infiltrate our Democracy and this doensn’t bode well for “Separation of Church and State. Another positive trend is that America is becoming more secular, and spirituality is becoming more an individual faith and subsequently, less dogmatic.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com