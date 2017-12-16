Extreme poverty in America: read the UN special monitor’s report

Author:     Philip Alston
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Friday 15 December 2017 12.00 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/dec/15/extreme-poverty-america-un-special-monitor-report"

This is the truth few will even acknowledge. Poverty exists in America to a degree that makes large parts of the U.S. little better than Third World Countries

Immediately after reading the full U.N. report that is the focus of this story I turned on CNN and listened to several Republican congressmen talk about their party’s tax plan, and it made me furious. How can an ethical person propose such policies in the face of this reality? I cannot answer that question, indeed, don’t think it can be answered. So it follows, I conclude, that an ethical humane person cannot propose and support such an egregiously bad social program. This is not what the Founders had in mind.

Homeless people sleep in the pews at St Boniface Catholic Church in the San Francisco Tenderloin area, as part of the Gubbio Project.
Credit: David Levene for the Guardian

I have spent the past two weeks visiting the United States, at the invitation of the federal government, to look at whether the persistence of extreme poverty in America undermines the enjoyment of human rights by its citizens. In my travels through California, Alabama, Georgia, Puerto Rico, West Virginia, and Washington DC I have spoken with dozens of experts and civil society groups, met with senior state and federal government officials and talked with many people who are homeless or living in deep poverty. I am grateful to the Trump administration for facilitating my visit and for its continuing cooperation with the UN Human Rights Council’s accountability mechanisms that apply to all states.

My visit coincides with a dramatic change of direction in US policies relating to inequality and extreme poverty. The proposed tax reform package stakes out America’s bid to become the most unequal society in the world, and will greatly increase the already high levels of wealth and

