When I began Schwartzreport my purpose was to produce an entirely fact-based daily publication in favor of the earth, the inter-connectedness and interdependence of all life, democracy, equality for all, liberty, and things that are life-affirming. Also, to warn my readers about actions, events, and trends that threaten those values. Our country now stands at a crossroads, indeed, the world stands at a crossroads where those values are very much at risk and it is up to each of us who care about wellbeing to do what we can to defend those principles.

-- S

Extinction Rate Is Doubling in One of the Most Biodiverse States in the Country

Author:     Tara Lohan
Source:     truthout/The Revelator
Publication Date:     December 26, 2020
 Link: https://truthout.org/articles/extinction-rate-is-doubling-in-one-of-the-most-biodiverse-states-in-the-country/"

Alabama is governed by Republicans which explains its very poor social outcome data across the board, but even by Alabama’s poor standards, this story is a tale of notable failure, incompetence and stupidity.

Alabama could “go from being the king of diversity to the king of extinctions,” says journalist Ben Raines.
Credit: W. Drew Senter/Longleaf/Getty

When longtime environmental journalist Ben Raines started writing a book about the biodiversity in Alabama, the state had 354 fish species known to science. When he finished writing 10 years later, that number had jumped to 450 thanks to a bounty of new discoveries. Crawfish species leaped from 84 to 97 during the same time.

It’s indicative of a larger trend: Alabama is one of the most biodiverse states in the country, but few people know it. And even scientists are still discovering the rich diversity of life that exists there, particularly in the Mobile River basin.

All this newly discovered biodiversity is also gravely at risk from centuries of exploitation, which is what prompted Raines to write his new book, Saving America’s Amazon: The Threat to Our Nation’s Most Biodiverse River System.

The Revelator talked with Raines about why this region is so biodiverse, why it’s been overlooked, and what efforts are being made to protect it.

Tara Lohan: What makes Alabama, and particularly the Mobile River system, so biodiverse?

Ben Raines: The past kind of …

Link to Full Article:  Extinction Rate Is Doubling in One of the Most Biodiverse States in the Country
