Exclusive: U.S. coronavirus testing threatened by shortage of critical lab materials

Author:     DAVID LIM and BRIANNA EHLEY
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     03/10/2020 06:56 PM EDT
 Link: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/10/coronavirus-testing-lab-materials-shortage-125212"

The failure to ramp up and make tests publicly available at no cost is going to prove to be devastating to America. Criminal Trump has been blocking testing so the numbers stay small; he admits it. And what testing is done he wants down privately by the two leading corporations, trying to turn it into a profit windfall. Compare what is being done in the U.S. to what is being done in Europe and Asia, and you can clearly see the incompetence of the Trump administration.

“I’m confident of the actual test that we have, but as people begin to operationalize the test, they realize there’s other things they need to do the test,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said. |
Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

A looming shortage in lab materials is threatening to delay coronavirus test results and cause officials to undercount the number of Americans with the virus.

The slow pace of coronavirus testing has created a major gap in the U.S. public health response. The latest problem involves an inability to prepare samples for testing, creating uncertainties in how long it will take to get results.

CDC Director Robert Redfield told POLITICO on Tuesday that he is not confident that U.S. labs have an adequate stock of the supplies used to extract genetic material from any virus in a patient’s sample — a critical step in coronavirus testing.

“The availability of those reagents is obviously being looked at,” he said, referring to the chemicals used for preparing samples. “I’m confident of the actual test that we have, but as people begin to operationalize the test, they realize there’s other things they need to do the test.”

The coronavirus task force

