Excerpts From Trump’s Interview With The Times

Author:    
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     DEC. 28, 2017
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/28/us/politics/trump-interview-excerpts.html"

You have probably heard about this New York Times interview; it has certainly caused a  storm of commentary. I have sat on it for a couple of days just thinking about it, because when I read it I found it so alarming I wasn’t quite sure how to process it. Commentators are describing it as a sign of the onset of dementia, or mental illness.

I’m not a psychiatrist so will not presume a psychiatrist’s skills. But even as a layman it is obvious something is deeply wrong.  It isn’t just the multiple lies and misstatements; that’s the new norm, as weird as that sounds. It is is also the internal self-contradictions, and the incoherence of Trump’s thinking. More than anything it reminded me of the kind of rants I heard on mental wards when, as a teenager, I volunteered to read to patients at Longview State Hospital.

I think we are in dangerous and uncharted waters.

 

President Trump spoke on Thursday with a reporter fromThe New York Times, Michael S. Schmidt. The interview took place in the Grill Room of his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., whose noise made some portions at times hard to hear.

The following are excerpts from that conversation, transcribed by The Times. They have been lightly edited for content and clarity, and omit several off-the-record comments and asides.

Read more coverage and analysis of the interview »

__________

The interview started with a discussion of an interview Mr. Schmidt conducted with Mr. Trump in July, when Mr. Trump said he would not have appointed Jeff Sessions aattorney general had he known that Mr. Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

DONALD J. TRUMP: I thought it was a terrible thing he did. [Inaudible.] I thought it was certainly unnecessary, I thought it was a terrible thing. But I think it’s all worked out because frankly there is absolutely no collusion, that’s been proven by every Democrat is saying it.

MICHAEL S. SCHMIDT: You’re O.K. with me recording, right?

TRUMP: Yeah. Virtually every Democrat has said there is no collusion. There is

Link to Full Article:  Excerpts From Trump's Interview With The Times

