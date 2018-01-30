Evolution Unleashed

Since I was in university almost everything we thought we knew about evolution and the origins of our species has been proven to be wrong. Oddly enough that’s good news. Speculation and conclusions based on inadequate evidence is being replaced by actual data. Here is some news on what is happening in evolutionary science.

The food preferences of different groups of orcas are thought to be driving them to split into several different species.
Credit: Mike Korostelev

When researchers at Emory University in Atlanta trained mice to fear the smell of almonds (by pairing it with electric shocks), they found, to their consternation, that both the children and grandchildren of these mice were spontaneously afraid of the same smell. That is not supposed to happen. Generations of schoolchildren have been taught that the inheritance of acquired characteristics is impossible. A mouse should not be born with something its parents have learned during their lifetimes, any more than a mouse that loses its tail in an accident should give birth to tailless mice.

If you are not a biologist, you’d be forgiven for being confused about the state of evolutionary science. Modern evolutionary biology dates back to a synthesis that emerged around the 1940s-60s, which married Charles Darwin’s mechanism of natural selection with Gregor Mendel’s discoveries of how genes are inherited. The traditional, and still dominant, view is that adaptations – from the human brain to the peacock’s tail – are fully and satisfactorily explained by natural selection (and subsequent inheritance). Yet as novel …

