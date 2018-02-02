Every climate denier in Trump’s cabinet

Author:     RYAN KORONOWSKI and CLAIRE MOSER
Source:    
Publication Date:     FEB 1, 2018, 1:57 PM
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/trump-cabinet-climate-deniers-2ff87aba57ec/"

Human mediated climate change is, in my opinion and the opinion of many other scientists, the central threat facing humanity; it has the power to destroy civilization. The failure of the United States, under the Trump administration, to even acknowledge that climate change is real virtually guarantees that America will not be prepared to deal with what is occurring. Look at Houston and Puerto Rico to  get a good sense of the reality of the country’s ability to respond to climate crises.

Here is an assessment of the Trump cabinet on this one issue. It is frankly horrifying and every American who voted for this shares the guilt, and will reap the whirlwind they have created.

 

 

The Trump cabinet contains more public climate science deniers than any administration in modern history.

According to an analysis by the Center for American Progress Action Fund, at a full meeting of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, more than half the room denies the reality of climate science. (ThinkProgress is an editorially independent news site housed within CAP.)

In addition to Trump, 12 of the 24 members represented at his cabinet table are climate deniers. That’s not counting at least eight senior Trump administration officials whose job responsibilities, in a typical administration, would be to provide expertise and enact policies to safeguard a healthy climate.

Climate science denial starts at the top, and the person who hired everyone else around the table has consistently made public statements that profoundly misconstrue or contain utter falsehoods about science, weather, and climate policy. As a candidate, Trump called global warming “a total hoax,” attacked wind energy, boosted fossil fuel energy, and argued that “the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese.”

Since becoming president, this has escalated, not abated. Last month Trump confused the concept of weather with long-term temperature trends when he said cold weather in

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Every climate denier in Trump’s cabinet

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com