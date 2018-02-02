Every climate denier in Trump’s cabinet

The Trump cabinet contains more public climate science deniers than any administration in modern history.
According to an analysis by the Center for American Progress Action Fund, at a full meeting of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, more than half the room denies the reality of climate science. (ThinkProgress is an editorially independent news site housed within CAP.)
In addition to Trump, 12 of the 24 members represented at his cabinet table are climate deniers. That’s not counting at least eight senior Trump administration officials whose job responsibilities, in a typical administration, would be to provide expertise and enact policies to safeguard a healthy climate.
Climate science denial starts at the top, and the person who hired everyone else around the table has consistently made public statements that profoundly misconstrue or contain utter falsehoods about science, weather, and climate policy. As a candidate, Trump called global warming “a total hoax,” attacked wind energy, boosted fossil fuel energy, and argued that “the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese.”
Since becoming president, this has escalated, not abated. Last month Trump confused the concept of weather with long-term temperature trends when he said cold weather in …