They were one of the first families separated at the border. Two and a half years later, they’re still apart.

Author:     Kevin Sieff
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     Feb. 17, 2020 at 11:32 a.m. PST
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/the_americas/they-were-one-of-the-first-families-separated-at-the-border-two-and-a-half-years-later-theyre-still-apart/2020/02/17/38594c98-4152-11ea-99c7-1dfd4241a2fe_story.html

The vile family separation policy of criminal Trump and his minions has largely passed from the news, but that doesn’t mean it has ended, nor have the wounds healed.

María Reynoso cooks tortillas at her sister’s home in Sacapulas, Guatemala. She was separated from her daughter Adelaida at the U.S. border in July 2017. Two and a half years later, they remain apart.
Credit: Kevin Sieff/The Washington Post

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — She tries to avoid the word. What she says is that her mom is in Guatemala. Or that her mom has been deported and will try to come back soon.

But when her teacher, or her social worker, or her best friend Ashley asks, Adelaida sounds it out — one of the first words she learned in English. “They separated us.”

Adelaida Reynoso and her mother, María, were among the first migrant families broken up by the Trump administration, on July 31, 2017, long before the government acknowledged it was separating parents and children at the border.

They haven’t seen each other since.

Adelaida is now 9, a third-
grader in southwest Florida, one of the top students in her class, carrying a thick English dictionary in a purple backpack. María, now 31, was deported alone to rural Guatemala. She has met with lawyers and smugglers and priests about reuniting with her daughter. Nothing has worked.

Despite

