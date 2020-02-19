They were one of the first families separated at the border. Two and a half years later, they’re still apart.
Adelaida Reynoso and her mother, María, were among the first migrant families broken up by the Trump administration, on July 31, 2017, long before the government acknowledged it was separating parents and children at the border.
They haven’t seen each other since.
Adelaida is now 9, a third-
grader in southwest Florida, one of the top students in her class, carrying a thick English dictionary in a purple backpack. María, now 31, was deported alone to rural Guatemala. She has met with lawyers and smugglers and priests about reuniting with her daughter. Nothing has worked.
Despite