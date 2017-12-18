This Evangelical Leader Denounced Trump. Then the Death Threats Started.

Christofascists are dangerous, just like Nazis were in the 1930s. They are so filled with hate, fear and a sense of self-righteousness that they do not take kindly to anyone leaving the cult. Here’s a representative story.

I just checked FiveThirtyEight and across all polls, amongst “likely to vote and registered voters” Donald Trump has a 38% approval rating. We are a very sick country.

 

 

Jen Hatmaker

Last fall, Jen Hatmaker, a popular evangelical author and speaker, started getting death threats. Readers mailed back her books to her home address, but not before some burned the pages or tore them into shreds. LifeWay Christian Stores, the behemoth retailer of the Southern Baptist Convention, pulled her titles off the shelves. Hatmaker was devastated. Up until that point, she had been a wildly influential and welcome presence in the evangelical world, a Christian author whose writings made the New York Times best-seller list and whose home renovation got its own HGTV series. But then 2016 happened, and, well, of course everything changed.

During the campaign, as other white evangelicals coalesced around the Republican nominee, Hatmaker effectively joined the coterie of “Never Trump” evangelicals, telling her more than half a million Facebook followers that Donald Trump made her “sad and horrified and despondent.” After the “Access Hollywood” tape leaked and prominent evangelical men came to Trump’s defense, she tweeted: “We will not forget. Nor will we forget the Christian leaders that betrayed their sisters in Christ for power.” Then, in an interview with Religion News Service columnist Jonathan Merritt, she made what was a stunning admission for …

Link to Full Article:  This Evangelical Leader Denounced Trump. Then the Death Threats Started.

