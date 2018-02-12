EU will only make trade deals with nations that ratify Paris climate agreement

Almost everyday I see articles recounting the diminishment under the Trump administration of America’s stature in the world. Some stories are very prominently featured, others get little attention, but all of them have one feature in common, the growing consensus in the rest of the developed world that America is an obstacle to a successful future not an enabler. I find that very sad.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, flanked by Junior Minister in charge of Disabled People Sophie Cluzel (2R), French Junior Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne (3L) and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (4L), arrives to visit the new industrial site of the company Poma, specialized in cable transport in Gilly-sur-Isere (Savoie), southern France, on January 19, 2018. / AFP / Jean-Pierre Clatot

The European Union will no longer make trade deals with the United States if President Trump follows through on withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, according to a French official whose comments were endorsed by the European Commission.

Addressing the French parliament on Thursday, French foreign affairs minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne drew a line in the sand.

“One of our main demands is that any country who signs a trade agreement with EU should implement the Paris Agreement on the ground,” said Lemoyne. “No Paris Agreement, no trade agreement. The [United States] knows what to expect.”

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström tweeted support Lemoyne’s comments on Thursday.

“Yes Paris deal reference needed in all EU trade agreement today,” she wrote.

A day later, a spokesperson for the European Commission — which manages the EU’s day-to-day business — …

