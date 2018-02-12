EU will only make trade deals with nations that ratify Paris climate agreement

The European Union will no longer make trade deals with the United States if President Trump follows through on withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, according to a French official whose comments were endorsed by the European Commission.
Addressing the French parliament on Thursday, French foreign affairs minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne drew a line in the sand.
“One of our main demands is that any country who signs a trade agreement with EU should implement the Paris Agreement on the ground,” said Lemoyne. “No Paris Agreement, no trade agreement. The [United States] knows what to expect.”
EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström tweeted support Lemoyne’s comments on Thursday.
“Yes Paris deal reference needed in all EU trade agreement today,” she wrote.
A day later, a spokesperson for the European Commission — which manages the EU’s day-to-day business — …