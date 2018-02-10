EU EMISSIONS 30 January 2018 12:29 The EU got less electricity from coal than renewables in 2017

Author:     SIMON EVANS
Source:     CarbonBrief
Publication Date:     30 January 2018 12:29
 Link: https://www.carbonbrief.org/eu-got-less-electricity-from-coal-than-renewables-2017"

More good news about the transition out of the carbon era. Europe, in contrast with the U.S. is moving as fast as it can out of carbon era. For instance the goal in many European countries is no carbon powered vehicles on the road by 2040. But even before that, as this reports explains, they are working to close down coal.

EU electricity generation from wind, solar, biomass and coal. Credit: The European Power Sector in 2017, Sandbag and Agora Energiewende.

For the first time, the European Union generated more electricity from wind, solar and biomass than from coal in 2017, (emphasis added) according to new analysis from two thinktanks.

The figures, from London-based Sandbag and Berlin-based Agora Energiewende, are a best estimate, based on near-complete electricity market data from each of the 28 EU member states.

Their report says: “This is incredible progress, considering just five years ago coal generation was more than twice that of wind, solar and biomass.”

Despite this new milestone, EU power sector emissions were unchanged in 2017, the analysis suggests. Low-carbon sources met 56% of demand, a figure that is unchanged since 2014.

Renewable milestone

Wind, solar and biomass now supply more than a fifth of the electricity generated in the EU, at 20.9%, up from less than 10% in 2010. This is a few tenths of a percent more than coal (20.6%) and also more than gas (19.7%).

Since 2010, output from these renewable sources increased by 377TWh, more than the UK’s current total annual demand. Most of this increase is due …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  EU EMISSIONS 30 January 2018 12:29 The EU got less electricity from coal than renewables in 2017

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com