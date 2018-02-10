EU EMISSIONS 30 January 2018 12:29 The EU got less electricity from coal than renewables in 2017

For the first time, the European Union generated more electricity from wind, solar and biomass than from coal in 2017, (emphasis added) according to new analysis from two thinktanks.
The figures, from London-based Sandbag and Berlin-based Agora Energiewende, are a best estimate, based on near-complete electricity market data from each of the 28 EU member states.
Their report says: “This is incredible progress, considering just five years ago coal generation was more than twice that of wind, solar and biomass.”
Despite this new milestone, EU power sector emissions were unchanged in 2017, the analysis suggests. Low-carbon sources met 56% of demand, a figure that is unchanged since 2014.
Renewable milestone
Wind, solar and biomass now supply more than a fifth of the electricity generated in the EU, at 20.9%, up from less than 10% in 2010. This is a few tenths of a percent more than coal (20.6%) and also more than gas (19.7%).
Since 2010, output from these renewable sources increased by 377TWh, more than the UK’s current total annual demand. Most of this increase is due …
Bravo!