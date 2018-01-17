The Ethnic Cleansing of America

The announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday was clear.
“Today, the Secretary of Homeland Security announced her determination that termination of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for El Salvador was required pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act. To allow for an orderly transition, she has determined to delay the termination for 18 months. The designation will terminate on Sept. 9, 2019.”
This means, according to the New York Times, that almost 200,000 Salvadorans have a year and a half to get out of the U.S., or wangle resident status, before they’re deported. They have 192,000 American-born children who by definition are U.S. citizens. The Center for Migration Studies estimates that 88 per cent of the affected Salvadorans have jobs, and many have mortgages.
Their remittances to families in El Salvador are an important part of that country’s economy. About 17 per cent of El Salvador’s economy in 2016 was based on $4.6 billion in remittances.
El Salvador itself seems appalled by this measure: one newspaper headlineda report “Everything is collapsing, Salvadorans in U.S. say about the end …