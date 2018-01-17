I want to thank all of you who made a donation to Schwartzeport. Your gracious support matters to me both financially and as a vote of confidence that you find SR a useful and worthwhile activity. I appreciate both very much.

The Ethnic Cleansing of America

Author:     Crawford Kilian
Source:     The Tyee (Canada)
Publication Date:     16 January 2018 (used)
 Link: https://thetyee.ca/Opinion/2018/01/15/Ethnic-Cleansing-of-America/?utm_source=weekly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=150118"

This is how the United States is now being discussed in Canada. Doesn’t this just make you proud to be an American?

Me neither; I find it humiliating.

Immigrants deported from the United States arrive on an ICE deportation flight.
Credit: CNN

The announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday was clear.

“Today, the Secretary of Homeland Security announced her determination that termination of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for El Salvador was required pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act. To allow for an orderly transition, she has determined to delay the termination for 18 months. The designation will terminate on Sept. 9, 2019.”

This means, according to the New York Times, that almost 200,000 Salvadorans have a year and a half to get out of the U.S., or wangle resident status, before they’re deported. They have 192,000 American-born children who by definition are U.S. citizens. The Center for Migration Studies estimates that 88 per cent of the affected Salvadorans have jobs, and many have mortgages.

Their remittances to families in El Salvador are an important part of that country’s economy. About 17 per cent of El Salvador’s economy in 2016 was based on $4.6 billion in remittances.

El Salvador itself seems appalled by this measure: one newspaper headlineda report “Everything is collapsing, Salvadorans in U.S. say about the end …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  The Ethnic Cleansing of America

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com