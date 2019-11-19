‘Enormous Victory’: US Judge Rules Suspicionless Searches of Travelers’ Electronic Devices Unconstitutional

Author:     Jessica Corbett
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Tuesday, November 12, 2019
 Link: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/12/enormous-victory-us-judge-rules-suspicionless-searches-travelers-electronic-devices"

In the midst of the Trumpian fecal storm all sorts of important little trends and events just get lost. This is an example.

A federal judge ruled against suspicionless searches of travelers’ electronic devices in a lawsuit filed by EFF, the national ACLU, and ACLU of Massachusetts.
Credit: EFF

In a development that the Electronic Frontier Foundation declared “an enormous victory for privacy,” a federal judge in Boston ruled Tuesday that suspicionless searches of travelers’ phones, laptops, and other electronic devices by government agents at U.S. ports of entry are unconstitutional.

“This is a great day for travelers who now can cross the international border without fear that the government will, in the absence of any suspicion, ransack the extraordinarily sensitive information we all carry in our electronic devices,” EFF senior staff attorney Sophia Cope said in a statement.

The lawsuit, Alasaad v. McAleenan, was filed by EFF, the national ACLU, and ACLU of Massachusetts on behalf of 10 U.S. citizens and one lawful permanent resident who had their devices searched without warrants. The suit named as defendants the Department of Homeland Security and two agencies it oversees—Customs and Border Protection as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Plaintiffs in the case include Sidd Bikkannavar, an optical engineer for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory living in California; Jeremy Dupin, a journalist living

