Engineers Are Making an “Electric Highway” That Stretches From Norway to Italy

Author:     Kyree Leary
Source:     Futurism
Publication Date:     November 13, 2017
 Link: https://futurism.com/electric-norway-italy-highway/"

Here is some good news for the world, although not so good for the U.S.. The trillions of dollars of business and the millions of jobs the conversion out of the carbon energy era is poised to create is largely being missed in the U.S. because of Republicanism and the Trump administration. In 23 years most of Europe and China plan to have no carbon powered vehicles on their roads.

EV charging station in Europe
Credit: Inhabitat

E-mobility companies E.ON and CLEVER are teaming up to build a new charging station network that will start in Norway and end in Italy. 180 charging stations will be installed over the next 3 years, with each station having a capacity of 150 kW.

ONE MORE (EV CHARGER) FOR THE ROAD

To facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), consumers need to know it’s just as easy to recharge EVs as it is to pump gas into a petrol or diesel car. We’ve seen companies like Tesla install hundreds of supercharger stations around the world — from the United States, to Australia and Europe, and even China. Automakers like BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen have come together for the pan-European charging network called IONITY, to install 400 charging stations in Germany, Norway, and Austria by 2020. In both cases, the stations are deliberately placed on highways or within populated urban areas to provide a convenient and reliable way for EV owners to charge up and get back on the road.

Now, two more companies — international energy and e-mobility company E.ON and Denmark e-mobility provider CLEVER — are partnering to build yet another

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Engineers Are Making an “Electric Highway” That Stretches From Norway to Italy

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com