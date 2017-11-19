Engineers Are Making an “Electric Highway” That Stretches From Norway to Italy

E-mobility companies E.ON and CLEVER are teaming up to build a new charging station network that will start in Norway and end in Italy. 180 charging stations will be installed over the next 3 years, with each station having a capacity of 150 kW.
ONE MORE (EV CHARGER) FOR THE ROAD
To facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), consumers need to know it’s just as easy to recharge EVs as it is to pump gas into a petrol or diesel car. We’ve seen companies like Tesla install hundreds of supercharger stations around the world — from the United States, to Australia and Europe, and even China. Automakers like BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen have come together for the pan-European charging network called IONITY, to install 400 charging stations in Germany, Norway, and Austria by 2020. In both cases, the stations are deliberately placed on highways or within populated urban areas to provide a convenient and reliable way for EV owners to charge up and get back on the road.
Now, two more companies — international energy and e-mobility company E.ON and Denmark e-mobility provider CLEVER — are partnering to build yet another…