Energy Dept calls natural gas ‘freedom gas’ in press release

Author:     Tana Ganeva
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     May 29, 2019
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2019/05/molecules-of-freedom-trumps-energy-dept-calls-natural-gas-freedom-gas-in-press-release/"

“Molecules of Freedom, and Freedom Gas.” One of the hallmarks of Trumpism is its Orwellian reconfiguration of the English language. Take this as an example.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks to reporters during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017.
Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

As head of the Department of Energy, former Texas Governor Rick Perry oversees natural gas exports.

On Tuesday, the Department announced that a Texas company called Freeport LNG—located on Texas’ Quintana Island—would get approval to export natural gas to foreign countries, reports Business Insider.

In the press release announcing the deal, the Energy Department got lyrical about the natural energy source, calling natural gas ‘freedom gas.’

“Increasing export capacity from the Freeport LNG project is critical to spreading freedom gas throughout the world by giving America’s allies a diverse and affordable source of clean energy,” Under Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes said in a statement included in the release.

Steven Winberg, who serves as the Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy, called the gas “molecules of freedom.”

“With the U.S. in another year of record-setting natural gas production, I am pleased that the Department of Energy is doing what it can to promote an efficient regulatory system that allows for molecules of U.S. freedom to be exported to the world,” he said.

