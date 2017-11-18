Elon Musk unveils Tesla electric truck – and a surprise new sports car

Author:     Julia Carrie Wong
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Friday 17 November 2017 01.23 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/nov/17/elon-musk-tesla-electric-truck-sports-car-surprise

I have been waiting for this development, the electric semi-truck. I even wrote about it in my novel Awakening.   Nor am I surprised that Elon Musk is the person who moved this ball forward because he is the one American businessman who seems to have figured out that technologies that improve wellbeing are the wave of the future.

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla’s first electric semi-truck on Thursday evening at an event in Los Angeles that also included the surprise reveal of a new Tesla sports car.

The new Roadster, which has the same name as the first electric vehicle produced by Tesla from 2008 to 2012, emerged from the back of one of the trucks at the end of a presentation that focused largely on the economic and performance needs of truck drivers.

“The point of doing this is just to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars,” Musk said. “Driving a gasoline sports car is going to feel like a steam engine with a side of quiche.”

While the sports car provided a jolt of excitement for Tesla enthusiasts, much of the event focused on pitching the truck to truck drivers – customers with very different concerns than the average Tesla owner.

In typical Musk style, the CEO had hyped the truck on Twitter throughout the week. On Sunday, he promised that it “will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension”, while on Wednesday he teased that the truck “can transform into a robot, fight aliens and make one hell of …

Link to Full Article:  Elon Musk unveils Tesla electric truck – and a surprise new sports car

