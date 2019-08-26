Electric Cars, Buses, & Trucks Could Charge While Driving On eHighways — Will Soon In Sweden

The dream of driving on electric highways (eHighways) for miles without recharging still has a few researchers and entrepreneurs excited. Some of them are creating a project test track in Sweden where electric vehicles can drive without fear of depleting their battery pack.
The Swedish transport authority Trafikverke is building the 1.6 km test stretch of eHighway to test how cars can drive while staying charged, or even recharge as they drive on highways. An eHighways is essentially a part of a road that has a conductive charging pad that stretches along a lane. Trucks, buses, and cars can recharge as they drive for what could be limitless miles, as long as the cars ride on inductive pads and have the necessary hardware.
Electreon Highway Charging
There are many approaches to inductive charging, the same system probably your toothbrush uses. Also called wireless charging, the concept rests on a ring above another ring, one with a current indicating to the other how synchronize its current.
Qualcomm Halo demonstrated a decade ago an ingenious system based on one ring in the vehicle and 3 on the road for an easier charging zone and higher efficiency. That system proved to be particularly …