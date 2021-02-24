Editor’s Note — We Should Never Forget What Happened, and Why it Happened.
24 February 2021
Today I had to go to the doctor’s and as I sat there double-masked, at the other end of the waiting room an attractive blonde-haired middle-aged woman also sat. After a few moments I noticed that although she made not a sound, there were tears streaming down her face. I was torn between giving her privacy in her obvious sadness, and saying something, and finally I asked her, “Are you okay?” She looked up at me, seeing me I think for the first time, and answered, “My mother… she died last night in Seattle of Covid.” I responded by saying the sort of things you say, as the doctor came out to usher me into his treatment room. When I came out the woman was gone. All day I have been thinking about what has happened to America, and why. How hundreds to thousands of us have died, leaving millions of us bereft as that woman, lives forever changed, and much of that death utterly unnecessary. So in recognition of those deaths, and the truth of why so many of them happened I am devoting today’s edition of SR to that single issue.