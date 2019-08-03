Editor’s Note – The New Arms Race
Publication Date: 3 August 2019
It happened with almost no comment on the major cable news networks, or in the major papers. It doesn’t seem to have registered with most Americans; indeed, I suspect only a tiny minority even know it happened. But, to someone like me who spent years studying and participating in military geopolitical issues, it was an earthquake. Your world, my world, everyone’s world is less safe today than it was a few days ago.
Ambassador Jack F. Matlock, former Special Assistant to the President for the Soviet Union during the Reagan Administration and the last US ambassador to the Soviet Union explained how the Cold War ended, and a new epoch of peace emerged.
“From the late 1980s to the early 1990s, three great convulsions shook the international system. The end of the Cold War was just one of them, and it occurred because of the cooperation between the leaders of the Western alliance with Gorbachev, Matlock continued. Reagan and Gorbachev were the two central players in this, and the absence of one or both would have dramatically changed the process. The end of Communist rule in the Soviet Union was a much different matter from the end of the Cold War. Maybe it would not have happened without the end of the Cold War.”
Now, Trump and the zombies around him have reversed it all. We are now in a new arms race and just as humanity faces climate change, a new nuclear arms race is beginning. Since nobody is paying much attention to what is happening I have decided to devote today’s SR to that issue.