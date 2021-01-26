Editor’s Note – Do You See the Difference?

When I began Schwartzreport my purpose was to produce an entirely fact-based daily publication in favor of the earth, the inter-connectedness and interdependence of all life, democracy, equality for all, liberty, and things that are life-affirming. Also, to warn my readers about actions, events, and trends that threaten those values. Our country now stands at a crossroads, indeed, the world stands at a crossroads where those values are very much at risk and it is up to each of us who care about wellbeing to do what we can to defend those principles. I want to thank all of you who have contributed to SR, particularly those of you who have scheduled an ongoing monthly contribution. It makes a big difference and is much appreciated. It is one thing to put in the hours each day and to do the work for free, but another to have to cover the rising out-of-pocket costs. For those of you who haven’t done so, but read SR regularly, I ask that you consider supporting it.
-- S
We are only a week into the Biden administration and already I see a new gestalt in the media, and it allows me to return SR to a balance that has been four years gone. Now I don’t have to fill SR with what seemed a never-ending string of stories about Trumpian grifters, schemers, crooks, and hustlers. We have returned to integrity in government, and I can cover other trends, as I have done today.
I guess you love the new censorship and proposed police state to route out free speech. Sites that couldn’t be bothered to remove child pornography, now pull down all sorts of merely unpopular opinion. Democrats are cheering this on, the opposite of their historical stance. The Democrats of today are worrisome. Many of them seem to have never heard of McCarthyism or the idea of allowing speech that they disagree with. Very troubling. After a lifetime as a Democrat, I am not as sanguine as you about the future.
I know it is difficult to get out of an addiction but I urge you Lisa to wean yourself off of the fantasy world of rightwing media