Editor’s Note – China
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:
Publication Date: 21 October 2017
Link: "
Source:
Publication Date: 21 October 2017
Link: "
Friday morning, as you read this, I will be in the air headed for China. I have been invited to speak at several conferences and am pleased to be going because I have not been to China since 1989, and it is a different country in 2017 than it was nearly three decades ago.
I am going to try to do SR, but I have been told that I can’t access Google or the other search engines I routinely use, and may not be able to publish in any case. So, I am going to try, but it may not work. In that case there will be no SR until I return on 1 November.
My apologies for the interruption; one possible upside is that I will write something about the trip and try to give my readers a sense of what I experienced and learned.
— Stephan
I am soooooo looking forward to your observations!! Have a safe, full, and rewarding trip!
I wish for you the same
looking forward to your comments