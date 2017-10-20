Editor’s Note – China

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:    
Publication Date:     21 October 2017
 Link: "

Friday morning, as you read this, I will be in the air headed for China. I have been invited to speak at several conferences and am pleased to be going because I have not been to China since 1989, and it is a different country in 2017 than it was nearly three decades ago.

I am going to try to do SR, but I have been told that I can’t access Google or the other search engines I routinely use, and may not be able to publish in any case. So, I am going to try, but it may not work. In that case there will be no SR until I return on 1 November.

My apologies for the interruption; one possible upside is that I will write something about the trip and try to give my readers a sense of what I experienced and learned.

— Stephan

3 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Editor’s Note – China

Comments

  1. Maria Mikhailas
    Friday, October 20, 2017 at 6:57 am

    I am soooooo looking forward to your observations!! Have a safe, full, and rewarding trip!

    Reply
  2. Jennings
    Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 8:25 am

    looking forward to your comments

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com