Editor’s Note — A Tale of Two Worlds
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 16 March 2020
Over the weekend I had a lengthy conversation with my daughter, Katherine. She is the president of a multimillion dollar social services agency in Northern California. But she is also a working single mother. Katherine has about 100 people who work for her, and her clients are mostly people of low income who are in some kind of crisis, medical, psychological, financial, addiction. I listened as she laid out for me her passionate concerns not only for her hundreds of clients and their families, but also for the men and women who work for her. I was not surprised by her compassion and concern. She walked away from a career as a singer when one of the most famous music producers then in Hollywood approached us, saying he would make her a star, choosing instead to become a social worker as soon as she finished graduate school; a life path she has followed ever since.
But I was surprised as she described the realities of her clients and staff as they faced school closings, therapy closures loss of work, and all the other things you hear discussed. But it is one thing in the abstract and quite another to listen to the specific details from the life of a single hourly minimum wage working class mother with a handicapped child.
After we hung up I began to think about what the stress of the pandemic is bringing into focus about the utter inadequacy of America’s social safety network, particularly the absurd and ugly illness profit system that passes for healthcare in this country. How in the world are people who can’t write a $400 check in the best of times, who may or may not even have health insurance, who may need food assistance, going to get through what is happening in America? With the demonstrated incompetency of the Trump administration, how to people even get tested?
This morning when I did my first survey of the news I came across four stories that told me a very different story, and I realized that another aspect of American life is also being brought into focus: what the ultra-rich are doing and what their lives are like. In sum it is now very clear that there is one very large America, and another very small America, and their worlds strongly resemble the medieval age with its small world of lords and ladies and the vast world of peasants. As it was 500 years ago, so it is again today. These two world are so different that neither really relates, or even understands the other.