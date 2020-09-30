Editor’s Note – A Question I Would Like You to Answer

I would be very interested in learning the reactions of my readers to the debate last night. Please post your take on what you experienced.
Trump was Trump. He’s been this way for 4 years. And yet whenever he opens his mouth we are continually astonished, horrified and indignant. We need to Get Over This constant shock and anger. We should be focusing on how well Biden held his own. Joe Biden did well no matter what Trump did. He got a little angry a couple of times and called him a clown and told him to shut up.But compared to what he put up with,and Chris Wallace put up with, he was on point. When Trump interrupted him sometimes Biden seemed to l ou… Read more »
He was his usual incoherent, incompent, lying, bully self completely focused on setting the stage for election violence and laying the groundwork for staying in office. Forever. Watching him follow the path that other now dictators have followed to power while the Republicans all fall in line and the white supremists raise their weapons in support is horrifying. Hopefully those trying to save our country will manage to overcome he and his cultists.
I chose not to watch it, as anything from the cheeto Mussolini’s mouth is a lie. I don’t need to have my blood pressure go through the roof.
Also, the Dumocrats have been a disappointment for a long time. I only hope Uncle Joe will prevail and there will be regime change in November.
We have to put them in sound proof booths and turn their mics off when their time is up – otherwise it’s an unintelligible garble.
Our reality tv show president needs a game show debate in order to be controlled.
Maybe we could pipe in some laughing gas……too much….but funny to think about.
Trump was predictable. But if you accept the premise of physics that nothing exists in isolation, then the saddest element of the Trump debacle is that he is just a reflection of the mind-set of a substantial percentage of Americans. And these people are not necessarily “deplorables.” Trump is the trigger that allows these people to voice their darker side, to feel that someone is listening. And the collective energy of these darker manifestations is growing exponentially and this energy has to be released, probably violently. Thus it is absolutely IMPERATIVE that those who see this train wreck coming devote… Read more »
A wise observation. I find myself so disturbed at what I increasingly perceive as the possible end of democracy in America, freely cheered on by so many authoritarian americans, and the end of so very much that is good and beautiful that I cannot sleep.
I had to stop listening after a difficult and stressful hour, resigning myself to wait for the analysis, hoping that commentators could sort it out better than I could. It was very helpful to read Heather Cox Richardson’s report, and to see online how widely people were distressed by Trump’s behavior. The next thing to watch for is ‘who won?’ polling followed by national polls when they appear. It seems possible that we could finally see some change, away from Trump.
It was a food fight. The loser: truth. I think the only serious mind changing that happened is more people now understand why the two-party system is dead. I think most of us would like to see some serious alternatives. To that end, because Trump is a DC outsider he has done serious damage to the deep state — something that is necessary before we really can move away from a corrupt 2-party (that is really one party) system.
Thank you for asking for feedback about the first “debate”, which was not a debate by any means, of course. I lasted 29 minutes of this circus and had enough. I have an idea: let’s do the next by Zoom. The moderator shuts Trump’s audio off at 2 minutes and he has no audio until Biden answers his question. We just watch him muted, lips flapping, hands pumping lies like a cheap accordion. Then each gets 1 minute of audio while the other waits, muted, no audio. Biden will be fine. Trump would disintegrate. He follows no rules. If we… Read more »
I truly hope there are no more debates. If you can call this a “debate“. It was just 45 being 45, nothing new, no ideas, no policy, no discussion just talk over, interrupt, distract, lie. So why listen to this again??
Joe Biden’s strongest performance element was when he ignored the bombast, looked into the camera, and spoke directly to the TV audience….with intensity and evoking action on the part of me and my fellow citizens. Trump never spoke to us. We watched The Comey Rule part 2 just after the debate; a full evening of Trump exposure. Trump’s behavior in the debate and Brendan Gleeson’s performance in the Showtime piece were congruent and consistent; authentically conveying his disdain and contempt for the people of the USA.
I turned it off after 10 minutes. Trump reminded me of all the jerks I hated in high school. Biden tried to be civil but Trump wouldn’t give him a chance.
I must agree with Phil is his accusation that the two party system is “DEAD”. We have one middle of the road system of the oligarchy which Eisenhauer warned us about which came after the Reagan coup which established it’s domain over us and has held on to it by the force of the Military-Industrial-Banking Complex which is headed by the rich and powerful oligarchs. They are all the same and we can barely differentiate between them now. The debate was a joke, and the buffoon Trump kept his foot in his mouth the entire time. Back when I was… Read more »
I’m a Canadian but I worry for the United States! Fortunately you have an election coming up and voting rights gain demonstrated urgency. Best of luck!
We saw Trump’s psychopathy on full display. He behaved like a desperate cornered animal and employed the strategy that his erstwhile friend and adviser described as “filling the zone with sh#t.” In doing so, he diminished everyone on stage with him in ways large and small. He denuded Chris Wallace who failed to take charge restore reasonable order and shouted over Biden effectively obscuring the message he was trying to deliver. If another debate follows it must be tightly controlled with audio cut after a predetermined time on each topic. He cannot be given another platform to bully and incite… Read more »
Rose speaks for me. The only mistakes we can make now are 1) not voting, or 2) making some equivalency between T***p’s predatory assaults and Biden’s sometimes nasty efforts to get the bully off his back. I have seen that error too many times — the school principal equating the bully’s punch in the face to a victim and the victim’s self-defense kick to the bully’s shins. This night was a shameful travesty. I listened to BBC afterwards. Embarrassing. But embarrassment is not the point. A dangerous predator whose only direct message was to the white supremacists now celebrating his… Read more »
My take on the debate (shouting match?), it was more akin to a chaotic verbal brawl than a civilized conversation … very much a mirror of the current state of political discourse. Both participants said more with facial expressions. I could barely hear what was said. Biden resorted to name calling. Trump spoke over Biden more often than Biden did to him. The moderator came across as nicer to Biden than Trump. Not much policy content revealed. Biden lied about his corrupt son Hunter and his facilitating him. Trump dodged questions about his taxes. Who won? Neither. Who lost? Everyone… Read more »
For the most part, I think Joe’s body language and tone was too passive. He came to a gun fight carrying a knife. We’re talking about a president whose main platform is the disruption and dismantling of our electoral process. This is serious stuff! Biden doesn’t have to call him names, but at least confront Trump directly every time he interrupts. Unfortunately, civility is too often equated with weakness.
Trump showed the world just how deeply he walks in the mud of his mental sickness of narcissism. Our governmental leaders must put an end to enabling this dangerously sick “leader.”
As I see it, debates such as these are of greatest value to those on the fence. The analogy to belief extremists holds here. Those who strongly believe and disbelieve are mostly immovable; their vested interests inform their immutable dogmas. However the true audience are those in the middle who are more open to changing their minds . So the question comes down to how effective and compelling the presentation was for them. Due to the chaos which ensued, principally from Trump, I suspect the debate was next to useless for that group. The real question is how will they… Read more »
Advice for Biden. Ignore Trump totally. Speak to the camera and the moderator . Responding to Trump is like playing with a tar baby. You get his crap all over you. Be the statesman on the stage. Trump ( Benito ) will provide enough to defeat himself.
The debate was volcanic primarily because Trump’s negative and chaotic behavior was on full display. Trump’s performance boosted Biden as the best candidate in my mind. I could hardly believe that when there are so many important issues Trump expressed how proud he was of bringing football back…yikes. Moreover, Trump emboldened the Proud Boys by telling them to stand down and stand by…..acting as their commander. Biden did the best he could with Trump talking over him and like the rest of us humans he became frustrated with Trump’s bullying behavior. Id like to see the Harris/Pence debate but no… Read more »