Editor Note – Portrait of the Republican Cult

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:     Schwartzreport
Publication Date:     9 May 2020
 Link: "

Over just the past week I have been notably struck by the behavior, attitude, and anti-democracy corruption of the Republican Party, which I now see as a White Supremacy christofascist Trumpian cult. The stories in today’s SR are far from the only stories about this I have seen. There is Attorney General Bill Barr’s behavior, for instance. But that’s getting lots of coverage, so you already know about that. Instead, I have chosen a representative selection of stories that aren’t getting a lot of national coverage.

Frankly, I see these actions, these events, these attitudes, as an intentional attempt to foment a quiet coup to create a racist fascist kleptocracy. If you find that as unacceptable as I do you better get out and vote these people out of office because if Trump, Barr, Mitchell, Mnuchin, and Devos and the others stay in power you may not get another chance.

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Editor Note – Portrait of the Republican Cult

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com