Editor Note – Portrait of the Republican Cult
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 9 May 2020
Link: "
Over just the past week I have been notably struck by the behavior, attitude, and anti-democracy corruption of the Republican Party, which I now see as a White Supremacy christofascist Trumpian cult. The stories in today’s SR are far from the only stories about this I have seen. There is Attorney General Bill Barr’s behavior, for instance. But that’s getting lots of coverage, so you already know about that. Instead, I have chosen a representative selection of stories that aren’t getting a lot of national coverage.
Frankly, I see these actions, these events, these attitudes, as an intentional attempt to foment a quiet coup to create a racist fascist kleptocracy. If you find that as unacceptable as I do you better get out and vote these people out of office because if Trump, Barr, Mitchell, Mnuchin, and Devos and the others stay in power you may not get another chance.