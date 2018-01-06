Earth Will Start Becoming a Desert by 2050 If Global Warming Isn’t Stopped, Study Says

Another alarm goes off, and the band plays on. The failure of humanity to appropriately address what is coming virtually assures the death and suffering of tens if not hundreds of millions of people.

More than 25 percent of the Earth will experience serious drought and desertification by the year 2050 if global warming is not curbed, according to a new study by the journal Nature Climate Change.
Credit: AFP

The study, which was published on Monday, claims that if the Earth’s average yearly temperature is raised by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in the next 32 years, the areas of the world experiencing “aridification,” or drying of the planet, will increase.

“Our research predicts that aridification would emerge over about 20 to 30 percent of the world’s land surface by the time the global mean temperature change reaches 2 degrees Celsius,” said Manoj Joshi, the lead researcher of the study. “But two-thirds of the affected regions could avoid significant aridification if warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius [2.7 degrees Fahrenheit].”

Su-Jong Jeong, a participant in the study from China’s Southern University of Science and Technology, …

1 Comment
  1. sam
    Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I’m sure the people in 2/3 of the US are impressed by the abnormally warm winter we are having.

