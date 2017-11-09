E.W. Jackson Says Christians Who Voted For Democrats In Virginia’s Election Will Answer To God

On his program today, Religious Right activist and radio host E.W. Jackson reacted to the results of yesterday’s election in Virginia by saying that any Christians who voted for Democratic candidates will have to answer to God for doing so.
Jackson, who lives in Virginia and is considering running for office next year, was particularly alarmed by the fact that transgender candidate Danica Roem defeated longtime Religious Right favorite Bob Marshall, saying that Roem is unable to represent the people of her district because she doesn’t even know who she is.
“Oh, Jesus, help us,” Jackson said. “The first question I would have is how can you represent me when you don’t even know who you are? If you’re confused about that, how can you represent me? It seems to me that you first got to know yourself, don’t you? This transgender thing, which used to, by the way, gender dysphoria, it used to be considered a mental illness, but now, of course, we are all supposed to embrace it as a wonderful thing because people are finding their true selves. It’ll be interesting to see what God says when they stand before Him and whether He adheres …