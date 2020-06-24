E.U. May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders, Citing Failures on Virus

Author:     Matina Stevis-Gridneff
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     June 23, 2020 Updated 5:17 p.m. ET
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/23/world/europe/coronavirus-EU-American-travel-ban.html"

The rest of the world appears to be able to see what Trump and the Trumpers cannot: We are doing the worst job in the developed world handling the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result: Americans may be blocked from entering the EU. Hard to believe but true.

Arrivals at the Adolfo Suarez-Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday. European officials are devising a list of ‘safe’ countries to accept visitors from this summer. Credit: Bernat Armangue/AP

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM — European Union officials are racing to agree on who can visit the bloc as of July 1 based on how countries of origin are faring with new coronavirus cases. Americans, so far, are excluded, according to draft lists seen by The New York Times.

European Union countries rushing to revive their economies and reopen their borders after months of coronavirus restrictions are prepared to block Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control the scourge, according to draft lists of acceptable travelers reviewed by The New York Times.

That prospect, which would lump American visitors in with Russians and Brazilians as unwelcome, is a stinging blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of President Trump’s handling of the virus in the United States, which has more than 2.3 million cases and upward of 120,000 deaths, more than any other country.

European nations are currently haggling over two potential lists of acceptable visitors based on how countries are faring with the coronavirus pandemic. …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  E.U. May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders, Citing Failures on Virus
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lauren Raine

It would be embarrousing if it wasn’t so tragic. Meanwhile our “leader” is coming to Yuma, the virtual epicenter of Coronavirus in Arizona, to discuss the very expensive (and useless) construction of his “great wall of trump” there.

Reply

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com