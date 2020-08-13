E.P.A. to Lift Obama-Era Controls on Methane, a Potent Greenhouse Gas

Author:     Coral Davenport
Source:     New York Times
Publication Date:     Aug. 10, 2020
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/10/climate/trump-methane-climate-change.html"

The EPA has been gutted by Trump and turned into an agency in support of the carbon energy industries. Here is the latest obscenity from EPA. As this article reports, even people in those industries are appalled.

A gas flare in Loving County, Texas. By some estimates, methane has 80 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide, though it dissipates faster.
Credit: Angus Mordant/Reuters

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is expected in the coming days to lift Obama-era controls on the release of methane, a powerful climate-warming gas that is emitted from leaks and flares in oil and gas wells.

The new rule on methane pollution, issued by the Environmental Protection Agency, has been expected for months, and will be made public before Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke anonymously to avoid publicly pre-empting the official announcement.

The rollback of the methane rule is the latest move in the Trump administration’s ongoing effort to weaken environmental standards, which has continued unabated during the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the E.P.A. weakened rules on the release of toxic chemicals from coal-fired power plants, loosened curbs on climate-warming tailpipe pollution and opted not to strengthen a regulation on industrial soot emissions that have been linked to respiratory diseases, including Covid-19.

In July, President Trump unilaterally weakened one of the nation’s bedrock conservation laws, the National Environmental Policy Act, limiting public review of federal infrastructure …

Link to Full Article:  E.P.A. to Lift Obama-Era Controls on Methane, a Potent Greenhouse Gas
