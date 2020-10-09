Dying in a Leadership Vacuum

Author:    
Source:     The New England Journal of Medicine
Publication Date:     October 8, 2020 N Engl J Med 2020; 383:1479-1480 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMe2029812
 Link: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2029812?query=featured_secondary"

The New England Journal, the Journal of the American Medical Association, and the British Medical Journal constitute the leading medical journals in the world. To have the New England Journal come out against a president is unprecedented’ it has never before happened in over 200 years. I think, this editorial should be taken as a measure of the disgust and rejection of Donald Trump and his policies by the medical community of the United States.

Covid-19 has created a crisis throughout the world. This crisis has produced a test of leadership. With no good options to combat a novel pathogen, countries were forced to make hard choices about how to respond. Here in the United States, our leaders have failed that test. They have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy.

The magnitude of this failure is astonishing. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering,1 the United States leads the world in Covid-19 cases and in deaths due to the disease, far exceeding the numbers in much larger countries, such as China. The death rate in this country is more than double that of Canada, exceeds that of Japan, a country with a vulnerable and elderly population, by a factor of almost 50, and even dwarfs the rates in lower-middle-income countries, such as Vietnam, by a factor of almost 2000. Covid-19 is an overwhelming challenge, and many factors contribute to its severity. But the one we can control is how we behave. And in the United States we have consistently behaved poorly.

We know that we could have done better. China, faced with the first outbreak, chose strict …

