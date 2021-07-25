Dubai Creates Fake Rain Using Drones to Battle 122 Degree Heat

Author:     ANABELLE DOLINER
Source:     Newsweek
Publication Date:     7/21/21 AT 11:34 AM EDT
 Link: Dubai Creates Fake Rain Using Drones to Battle 122 Degree Heat

The countries in the Middle East that essentially deserts have lots of money from oil, and are beginning to realize that climate change with the increased temperatures it brings, as well as the water issues it promises, is going to have an enormous impact on their countries, and they are getting very creative in coming up with ways to help them.

Scientists in the United Arab Emirates have turned to using drones to create rain. Pictured, the Dubai skyline at night, Credit: Rustam Azmi/Getty

Scientists in the United Arab Emirates are working towards new methods of weather manipulation in an attempt to bring increased rainfall to the desert country—and so far, it appears the efforts have been successful.

The cloud seeding operation, which uses electrical charges to prompt rainfall, speaks to the growing interest globally in rainmaking technologies as an avenue for potentially mitigating drought.

According to The Independent, the cloud seeding method employed in Dubai relies on drone technology. The drones release an electrical charge into clouds, prompting them to coalesce and create rain. The technology is reportedly favored compared to other forms of cloud seeding because it uses electricity to generate rain rather than chemicals.

The Middle Eastern country receives an average of four inches of rain per year and summer temperatures that routinely surpass 120 degrees, reported the news outlet. Additionally, its sinking water table—an essential source of fresh water—poses a serious threat. As a result, in 2017, the UAE invested a total of $15 million across nine projects hoping to increase rainfall.

So far, the investment …

Link to Full Article:  Dubai Creates Fake Rain Using Drones to Battle 122 Degree Heat
