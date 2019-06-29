Dr. Laura and Leviticus

Author:     Father James Martin, S.J.
Source:     American Magazine - The Jesuit Review
Publication Date:     August 18, 2010
 Link: https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2010/08/18/dr-laura-and-leviticus"

I got an email from a woman who described herself as a “recovering christofascist.” She and another reader who wrote, synchronistically both sent me this article written several years ago by a Jesuit priest and scholar, when the christofacist Laura Schlessinger gave up her radio program. I am running it because I spent some time yesterday listening to the Fox disinformation operation and reading rightwing media sites, and was once aagain stunned by the gross hypocrisy of the christofascist world.

I heard two pastors talk about the inerrancy of the Bible so, and that all good Christians must live by its rules.  When I got the Jesuit priest’s article I thought it would be worthwhile to publish it and ask, “Christofascists, is this inerrant? If it is, shouldn’t you be advocating it.”

(Credit: Stocksnapper via Salon)

Dr. Laura Schlessinger’s announcement yesterday that she is quitting her radio show called to mind this clever response to her occasional fundamentalist readings of the Old Testament, particularly when it came to homosexuality.  This letter, which has been widely circulated on the web since it first appeared in 2000 (despite difficulties in ascertaining its origin) is a healthy antidote to Scriptural literalism of any sort.

Dear Dr. Laura:

Thank you for doing so much to educate people regarding God’s Law. I have learned a great deal from your show, and try to share that knowledge with as many people as I can. When someone tries to defend the homosexual lifestyle, for example, I simply remind them that Leviticus 18:22 clearly states it to be an abomination…End of debate.

I do need some advice from you, however, regarding some other elements of God’s Laws and how to follow them.

1. Leviticus 25:44 states that I may possess slaves, both male and female, provided they are purchased from neighboring nations. A friend of mine claims that this applies to Mexicans, but not Canadians. Can you clarify? Why can’t I own Canadians?

2. I would like …

Link to Full Article:  Dr. Laura and Leviticus

