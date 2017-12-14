Doug Jones’ Alabama miracle: It all came down to turnout

The question hovering over the Alabama U.S. Senate election, at least for the pundits, was simple: Would Alabama Republicans rather vote for a child molester or a Democrat? The answer was sadly predictable: Even though the allegations against Republican Roy Moore — that he had pursued or molested teen girls when he was in his 30s — were entirely credible, white conservative voters still picked Moore over the KKK-fighting Democrat Doug Jones.
In the end, however, in a true miracle that concludes a bizarre year in American politics, Jones won the Alabama race in a squeaker. (At this writing, his margin over Moore is barely over 10,000 votes.) In the end, Jones’ unexpected victory came because Democrats — depressed after many years of never winning statewide elections in Alabama — were fired up to vote, and turned out in big numbers sufficient to drown out the hard right.
As Nate Cohn of the New York Times tweeted, the Alabama result was the direct result of the turnout gap closing.
The lesson here for Democrats is simple: Stop trying to win over Republican voters. Instead, turn out the…