I want to thank all of you who made a donation to Schwartzeport. Your gracious support matters to me both financially and as a vote of confidence that you find SR a useful and worthwhile activity. I appreciate both very much.

Why Don’t Norwegians Immigrate to the U.S.?

Author:     LIZA MUNDY
Source:     Slate
Publication Date:     JAN 17, 201811:03 AM
Link: https://slate.com/human-interest/2018/01/why-dont-norwegians-immigrate-to-the-u-s-lets-look-at-their-family-policies.html"

I find the continuing references to Norway by American politicians quite interesting; Bernie Sanders mentioned Norway in the second Democratic primary debate in one context. Trump mentioned it in quite another.

In my social outcome research I have become very interested in the Nordic nations, and have written specifically about a comparison between Norway and the U.S.: A Thought Experiment in Wellness: Suppose the United States Matched Norway .

It may interest you to know that on average only about 100 people a year immigrate to the U.S. from Norway, and that has been true for a number of years. In contrast the number of Americans immigrating to Norway totals something in the 600s.

But deeper than that, as this report spells out, it is hard to imagine why anyone from Norway or any of the Nordic countries would want to immigrate to the U.S.

 

View of the small village of Reine in Lofoten, Norway.

Last week, the president of the United States wondered aloud why America takes so many immigrants from poor countries (lest you forget, shithole was his term) and so few from places like, say, Norway. The comment was widely seen as crude, ungenerous, un-American, and more than faintly racist; it also displayed surprising ignorance of the many reasons why Norwegians of all people might choose to stay put. Following news of Trump’s reported (and disputed) remark, commentators pointed out that thanks to oil wealth and generous social policies, Norway ranks as the world’s happiest country.

As the Atlantic pointed out, once-poor Norway now “has higher life expectancy at birth than the U.S., lower rates of infant mortality, low unemployment, and access to the European Union’s labor market.” It also ranks first in prosperity and political and press freedom—much higher than the United States.

​Somehow, Norway looks even better from a working parent’s perspective: Norway has one of the world’s most generous paid leave plans for new parents, who, together, are entitled to roughly a year of paid leave after the birth of a child. Like a growing number of countries, …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Why Don’t Norwegians Immigrate to the U.S.?

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com