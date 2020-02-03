Donald Trump is ‘just wrong’ about the economy, says Nobel Prize-winner Joseph Stiglitz

Author:     Max Zahn
Source:     Yahoo
Publication Date:     January 29, 2020
 Link: https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-wrong-economy-nobel-prize-joseph-stiglitz-202041681.html"

I have been following the research and general media writing of Nobel Laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz for years because his assessments and predictions are so accurate. Here is his take on the economy.

My reason for doing all these economic articles in SR is because although the Trumpers believe everything is wonderful, I think we are in real trouble, and as you can see in this article, I am not alone. Oh, and another Nobel Paul Krugman also agrees. Compared to their assessment we have what in the Trumplican Party, Rand Paul, Louie Gohmert, Joni Ernst? You pick.

Nobel Laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz
Credit: Reuters/Edgard Garrido

President Donald Trump told business and political leaders in Davos, Switzerland last week that the economy under his tenure has lifted up working- and middle-class Americans. In a newly released interview, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz sharply disagreed, saying Trump’s characterization is “just wrong.”

“The Washington Post has kept a tab of how many lies and misrepresentations he does a day,” Stiglitz said of Trump last Friday at the annual World Economic Forum. “I think he outdid himself.”

In Davos last Tuesday, Trump said he has presided over a “blue-collar boom,” citing a historically low unemployment rate and surging wage growth among workers at the bottom of the pay scale.

“The American Dream is back — bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” Trump said. “No one is benefitting more than America’s middle class.”

Stiglitz, a professor at Columbia University who won the Nobel Prize in 2001, refuted the claim, saying the failure of Trump’s economic policies is evident in the decline in average life expectancy among Americans over each of the past three years.

“A lot of it is what they call deaths of despair,” he says. “Suicide, drug overdose, …

Link to Full Article:  Donald Trump is ‘just wrong’ about the economy, says Nobel Prize-winner Joseph Stiglitz

