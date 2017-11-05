Donald Trump and the Dawn of the Evangelical-Nationalist Alliance

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Donald Trump’s supporters always had diverging interpretations of his campaign mantra, “Make America Great Again,” yet they all centered on returning the country to a better and more comfortable time.
To economic nationalists, it meant going back to an era of high tariffs and buying American. To defense hawks, it meant returning to a time of unquestioned military supremacy. To immigration hard-liners, it meant fewer jobs for foreign-born workers—and, for some of those voters, fewer dark faces in the country, period.
But for many evangelicals and conservative Catholics, “Make America Great Again” meant above all else returning to a time when the culture reflected and revolved around their Judeo-Christian values. When there was prayer in public schools. When marriage was limited to one man and one woman. When abortion was not prevalent and socially acceptable. When the government didn’t ask them to violate their consciences. And, yes, when people said “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays.”
This explains one of the more striking lines in Trump’s speech Friday to the Values Voter Summit, which in just 10 years has become one of the premier annual gatherings of social conservatives in …
Values Voters are trying to deny that spiritual consciousness is evolving to become more “Inclusive” of a changing demographic. Two Hundred years ago America was a bastion of White people with a subservient Black underclass. Today, as more people of color and varying cultures invariably alter society, it frightens those who cannot embrace change. Americans are becoming more secular, but consciousness grows with the realization that empathy and tolerance leads to a a society that treats others with Love rather than Fear. Values Voter live too much in fear. The Creator put us here to Love one another.