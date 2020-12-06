DOJ to Appeal Judge’s Injunction Against ‘Cruel, Unprecedented Policy’ of Deporting Migrant Children

Author:     Brett Wilkins
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Thursday, November 26, 2020T
 Link: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/11/26/doj-appeal-judges-injunction-against-cruel-unprecedented-policy-deporting-migrant"

It is my belief that Trump, Barr, and every member DOJ,  ICE and the Border Patrol who participated in this infamy should be taken to the Hague and tried for crimes against humanity. You probably noticed the recent story that they had contact information for the over 600 kids not returned to their families, when they knew how to get in touch with them and lied about it.

I see this as quite apart from the simple financial Trumpian crimes. This and the failure to deal appropriately with the Covid-19 pandemic, constitute the most egregious humanitarian crimes ever committed by a president and his administration. If you read this in a novel it would be described as torture and mass murder, because that’s what it is.

A week after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against a Trump administration directive ordering it to stop deporting unaccompanied children under the pretext of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday night filed a notice to appeal to a higher court. 

“There is no basis for allowing this cruel, unprecedented policy to take effect, given the harm that these young children would face if sent back.”
—Lee Gelernt, ACLU

The Associated Press reports the Justice Department asserted the November 18 injunction by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan “likely will have an irreversible impact on public health” by straining the ability of hospitals and other medical facilities and personnel to adequately manage the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Citing spiking Covid-19 cases in border communities in Arizona and Texas, the DOJ warned of the potential risks of transporting “potentially infected” children through airports and other transit hubs. 

Sullivan’s injunction involved Title 42, which the Trump administration unsuccessfully argued allows for the removal of non-U.S. citizens who carry diseases. Sullivan ruled that while Title 42 allows the government to deny such people entry into the country, it does not provide for their expulsion. Stephen Miller, a senior …

Link to Full Article:  DOJ to Appeal Judge’s Injunction Against ‘Cruel, Unprecedented Policy’ of Deporting Migrant Children
