DOJ Admits to Federal Court That Trump Lied to His Supporters on Twitter About Declassifying All Russia Docs

Author:     Jerry Lambe
Source:     Law & Crime
Publication Date:     Oct 14th, 2020, 5:51 pm
 Link: https://www.schwartzreport.net/wp-admin/post.php?post=54574&action=edit"

Truth is simply not within the scope of Trump’s reality. He is a compulsive  liar, who hires liars, and we see this demonstrated every day.

Trump speaks after signing an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House on November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. Attorney General William Barr recently announced the initiative on a trip to Montana where he met with Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribe leaders. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

The Department of Justice was placed in the awkward position of having to argue that President Donald Trump was not telling the truth when he told his supporters and the world that he had declassified “any and all” documents related to the federal government’s investigation of the “Russian Hoax”—which would have applied to the investigatory records from Robert Mueller’s team and even the full Mueller Report.

In response to an emergency motion filed by BuzzFeed News journalist Jason Leopold seeking unredacted portions of the Mueller Report and FBI witness interview materials (302s), attorneys from the DOJ insisted that it was simply not so that the president had given any such declassification order.

The latest controversy arose when President Trump announced last week that he had authorized the “total declassification” (i.e., “no redactions”) of “any and all” documents pertaining to the …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  DOJ Admits to Federal Court That Trump Lied to His Supporters on Twitter About Declassifying All Russia Docs
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com